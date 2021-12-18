Sentinel (DVPN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.17 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $84.26 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,707,382,031 coins and its circulating supply is 6,105,871,462 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

