Sentinel Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $2.56 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $70.38 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00035583 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00019640 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004895 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001940 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

