Sentivate (SNTVT) Hits Market Capitalization of $64.65 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 104.3% higher against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a total market cap of $64.65 million and approximately $864,496.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00041448 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

SNTVT is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars.

