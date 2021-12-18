Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Short Interest Update

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 848,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Service Co. International news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 66.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.87. 1,904,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,457. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

