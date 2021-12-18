Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on SGBAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SES from €10.00 ($11.24) to €9.50 ($10.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SES has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $523.51 million for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SES will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

