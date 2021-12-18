Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,721.13

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,721.13 ($35.96) and traded as high as GBX 2,936 ($38.80). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,929 ($38.71), with a volume of 1,425,977 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,900 ($38.32) to GBX 3,100 ($40.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($34.36) to GBX 2,675 ($35.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,789.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,721.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 40.86 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.54%.

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.