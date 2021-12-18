Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $218,125,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1,263.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,466,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 53.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001,945 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $93,751,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at $90,844,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

