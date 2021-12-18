SHIBA INU (SHIB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $710.51 Million

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. SHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion and $710.51 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIBA INU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00054435 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.99 or 0.08394473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,862.14 or 0.99894234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00050492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $536.20 or 0.01143007 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,735,926,034,738 coins and its circulating supply is 549,056,849,986,914 coins. SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIBA INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIBA INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.