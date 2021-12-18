Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Market Cap Achieves $981,043.04

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $981,043.04 and approximately $2,887.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.10 or 0.00008758 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.91 or 0.08327381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00077554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,711.44 or 0.99869941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00050830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002721 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

