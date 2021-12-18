Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.09 and a 200-day moving average of $168.19. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

