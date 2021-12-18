Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,810 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 105.2% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 29,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.0% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 97,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $471,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

T stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

