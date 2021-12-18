Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,904.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2,768.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.