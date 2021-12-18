Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $11.35 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 3.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

PYPL opened at $186.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $218.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

