Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,335 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $250.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.51. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.36.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

