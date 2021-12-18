Short Interest in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Drops By 28.8%

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,200 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the November 15th total of 515,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in American States Water in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 56.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.07. 478,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,941. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.09. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $102.53.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Barclays cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About American States Water

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.