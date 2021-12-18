Short Interest in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Rises By 30.8%

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 849,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of ABC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $129.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average is $120.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,131 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,607. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

