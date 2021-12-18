Short Interest in Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Expands By 32.6%

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 935,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the November 15th total of 705,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ANGGF opened at $0.57 on Friday. Angang Steel has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products. It offers hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, and medium and thick plates. The company was founded on May 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Anshan, China.

