Short Interest in Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Expands By 32.6%

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 935,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the November 15th total of 705,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS ANGGF opened at $0.57 on Friday. Angang Steel has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.
About Angang Steel
