Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rises By 27.6%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after purchasing an additional 659,126 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,448 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after acquiring an additional 261,308 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 123,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after acquiring an additional 413,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.79. 1,772,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

