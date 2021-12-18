Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Increases By 29.0%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ATNNF stock opened at $165.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.87 and a 200 day moving average of $140.18. Autoneum has a twelve month low of $165.87 and a twelve month high of $165.87.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autoneum in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Autoneum Holding AG engages in the provision of acoustic and thermal management solutions for vehicles. It develops and produces multifunctional, lightweight components for optimal protection against noise and heat. The firm operates through the following segments: BG Europe, BG North America, BG Asia and BG SAMEA (South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

