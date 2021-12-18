Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Declines By 25.0%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BRFH stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 million, a P/E ratio of -45.10 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

