Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Declines By 25.0%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BRFH stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 million, a P/E ratio of -45.10 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.65.
Barfresh Food Group Company Profile
