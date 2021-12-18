Short Interest in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Drops By 25.3%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 8,730,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
NYSE:BORR opened at $2.01 on Friday. Borr Drilling has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $221.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 5.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 83.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%.
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.
Further Reading: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.