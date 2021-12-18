Short Interest in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Drops By 25.3%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 8,730,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NYSE:BORR opened at $2.01 on Friday. Borr Drilling has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $221.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 5.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 83.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26,527 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 1,424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 149,239 shares during the last quarter.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

