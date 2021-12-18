Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Declines By 30.4%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,400 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 466,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Santander restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE BAK traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $19.21. 260,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,296. Braskem has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. Analysts forecast that Braskem will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.7104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Braskem by 4.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Braskem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Braskem by 27.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Braskem by 115.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

