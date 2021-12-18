Short Interest in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Increases By 37.2%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the November 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth $203,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $3,409,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $1,674,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

