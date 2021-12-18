Short Interest in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Grows By 73.2%

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the November 15th total of 46,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 227,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRHC opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Cohn Robbins has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

