Short Interest in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Drops By 25.6%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NYSE:SID opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on SID shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,173,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 605,536 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,778,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,230,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 623,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,966,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 734,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

