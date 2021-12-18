Short Interest in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Drops By 25.6%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
NYSE:SID opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81.
Several research analysts recently commented on SID shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
