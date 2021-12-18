Short Interest in Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Rises By 27.6%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,900 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 636,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWEGF shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Crew Energy stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 26,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,339. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

