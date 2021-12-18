Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Grows By 72.2%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the November 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE CRT opened at $10.54 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 114.21% and a net margin of 90.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

