Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Declines By 26.2%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE KSM opened at $12.41 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 71,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 48,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

