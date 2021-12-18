Short Interest in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Declines By 25.5%

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 849,100 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 327,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.64.

Shares of EXP opened at $159.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.26. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $97.08 and a 52 week high of $166.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 610.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

