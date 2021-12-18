Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Increases By 75.0%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of EFGSY stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. Eiffage has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

