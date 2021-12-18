Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Declines By 28.4%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the November 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
DBMBF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,267. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.