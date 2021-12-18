Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Declines By 28.4%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the November 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

DBMBF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,267. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

