Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Grows By 73.0%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of FCAL opened at $54.85 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,832,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

