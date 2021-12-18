Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Grows By 73.0%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of FCAL opened at $54.85 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
