Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Grows By 29.2%

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $812,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000.

Get First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

Shares of RNMC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.30. 507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.