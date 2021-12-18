Short Interest in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Declines By 30.1%

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,200 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the November 15th total of 477,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

FutureFuel stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 1,058,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,681. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $330.85 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.78.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell purchased 5,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FutureFuel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,972,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in FutureFuel by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 149,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

