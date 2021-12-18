Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Decreases By 25.0%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GELYY opened at $57.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

