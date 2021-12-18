Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Expands By 72.9%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the November 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 269.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

