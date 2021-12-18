Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Decreases By 25.1%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 377,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 457,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of HSTO opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.94. Histogen has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

Get Histogen alerts:

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 1,018.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Histogen will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Histogen in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Histogen by 456.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 789,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Histogen by 20.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Histogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Histogen by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Histogen by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.