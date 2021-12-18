Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Expands By 28.6%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 1,579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 253,399 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 63,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,629 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,311 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock remained flat at $$20.38 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

