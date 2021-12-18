Short Interest in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Rises By 73.3%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

Shares of IDBA opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $32.82.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.12). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 134.58% and a negative net margin of 1,112.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on IDEX Biometrics ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.