Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Declines By 30.8%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 73,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.44.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

