Short Interest in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Rises By 28.0%

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 6,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JOBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Shares of JOBY stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,052,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,031. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.40.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra purchased 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intel Corp acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $463,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $77,233,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $35,210,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $30,228,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $21,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.