Short Interest in John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Grows By 36.6%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDGJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on John Wood Group from 330.00 to 290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on John Wood Group from 360.00 to 330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.00.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.50 on Friday. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

