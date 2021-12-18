Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Decreases By 30.5%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 357,800 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the November 15th total of 514,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 210.5 days.

Shares of KBCSF stock traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $67.72 and a 12-month high of $99.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.21.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

