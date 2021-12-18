Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Grows By 30.6%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KFFB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFFB. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

