Short Interest in Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Expands By 29.4%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,889,700 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the November 15th total of 3,779,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,112.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Kingsoft stock remained flat at $$4.13 during trading on Friday. Kingsoft has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Software and Others, and Office Software and Services. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

