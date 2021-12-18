Short Interest in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Declines By 25.4%

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

LMST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 445,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMST stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

