Short Interest in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Decreases By 30.7%

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the November 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAO. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the second quarter worth $3,469,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the second quarter worth $2,973,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the second quarter worth $1,734,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the third quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 39.5% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 386,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 109,283 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMAO remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,877. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

