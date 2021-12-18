Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Expands By 29.4%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 584,800 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the November 15th total of 451,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.8 days.

Shares of MHSDF stock remained flat at $$3.07 on Friday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

