Short Interest in Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Drops By 25.4%

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,326,800 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 11,157,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 207.7 days.

OTCMKTS:MYBUF opened at $0.42 on Friday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

