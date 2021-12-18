Short Interest in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Rises By 28.5%

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,900 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 170,887 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 330,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOA remained flat at $$13.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,865. The company has a market capitalization of $418.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

